Jon Bernthal is only interested in playing Frank Castle/The Punisher in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The 45-year-old actor has played the character in the Marvel TV shows 'Daredevil' and 'The Punisher' on Netflix but admits that he wouldn't want to play a role such as Wolverine should the X-Men be included in the MCU.

Jon told Forbes: "Look, the criteria in which I sort of decide what I'm doing next is: Does the script move me? Who am I working with? Who is the filmmaker, and is that somebody I'm dying to work with? I'm going to hold on to that moving forward no matter what that is."

The 'Sicario' actor understands the attention that comes with Marvel roles but insists that the part of Frank Castle is in "his bones".

Jon explained: "I get it, I get that the Marvel questions, you're asking these questions because it's super important to a lot of people; people love these characters and I get that and I come to that with absolute respect. What I will tell you again is that Frank Castle is in my bones. Frank Castle is in my bones."

The star continued: "It's a character that has had a deep, deep resonance with the comic book community, with the law enforcement community, the military community; these communities I care a deep, deep amount about.

"I looked at playing Frank as a real responsibility to those communities and if they are behind it and think that I got it right, it's humbling and I'm full of gratitude for it."

Jon starred alongside Leonardo Dicaprio in the 2013 movie 'The Wolf of Wall Street' and insists Martin Scorsese's flick changed his career approach.

He said of the movie: "Look, it was a huge honour. It's the mountaintop. I got to work with my favourite director of all time.

"That movie and that experience changed the entire way in which I approached work. There was a freedom of expression and a freedom of creativity on that set that was unlike any other set I've ever worked on. It was electric, it was dangerous, it was exciting."