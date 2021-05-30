After releasing a string of singles and two albums last year, JoJo shares only her second solo single this year with her latest track, 'Creature Of Habit'. The 'High Heels' and 'Too Little Too Late' singer-songwriter dropped her fourth full length studio album back in May last year and then followed that up with a festive album titled 'December Baby' in October.
This year the New Jersey native has to date only released one single on her own, 'American Mood', back in late January. JoJo has since collaborated on the Parson James track 'Dirty Laundry', that the pair shared in April, and has also been busy keeping people guessing on the latest series of 'The Masked Singer' (US).
'Creature Of Habit' plays far more to JoJo's undoubted vocal talents than her previous, lighter and poppier release with PJ. 'Creature Of Habit' is an emotive ballad that acts as the perfect vehicle for the artist who rose to prominence with her breakthrough track, 'Leave (Get Out)'. The orchestrated soundtrack serves as a great score to let JoJo's impassioned vocal shine through.
Taking to Twitter on the day of it's release JoJo said, "CREATURE OF HABIT VIDEO IS OUT NOWWWWWWWW!!!!!!! Thank u so much for all the love on this song!!!! Run up dem numbers for me? I LOVE UUUUU!" She sent love out "to the amazing @justtranter, @sadgirlsloan, Mano, @mortenristorp for this incredible record."
JoJo's latest track follows in the wake of her being revealed as The Black Swan, and finishing second to Nick Lachey's ('One Tree Hill') Piglet, on the fifth season of the hugely popular show, 'The Masked Singer'. Having been correctly guessed by Nicole Scherzinger and LeAnn Rimes’s, JoJo revealed that 'Creature Of Habit' is the lead single from another new album, due for release later this year. She said that it's, "just the best music I’ve ever made."
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Fans went crazy for Billie Eilish pre-sale tickets.
These garage punk girls have broken the internet.
Radiohead's third studio album, OK Computer, arrived towards the end of the millennium and the end of Brit-Pop proper, but heralded the start of the...
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
These musicians are the ones bringing queer identity to the forefront of music in the 2020s.
The pop-punk revival is here, and it's all Travis Barker's fault.
Nothing reflects the ethos of European football than We Are The People.