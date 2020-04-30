JoJo finds it hard to ''trust'' herself.

The 29-year-old singer has admitted she struggles with self-confidence, which she blames on her rise to fame as a teenager, as it meant she is used to putting her ''trust in other people'' to make her decisions and ''know what's best'' for her.

She said: ''I had a real issue with trusting myself, because I think from a young age, I have put my trust in other people to know what's best for me, and a really important part of being a self-sufficient human being is knowing that you know what's best for you.

''That took a little work and going inward and trying out different things to get me in the present moment, because I was living so much in anxiety about the future and sadness over the past, personally and professionally.''

The 'Leave (Get Out)' hitmaker - who released the smash hit when she was just 13 years old - credits therapy with helping her get back on her feet after she was diagnosed with clinical depression 10 years ago, and feels ''very fortunate'' to be able to speak to a professional when she needs it.

She added: ''I've been going to therapy since I was 18. I had more weight on my shoulders than I could bear. I would talk to my therapist once a week, and now it's kind of as needed, but it's really nice to have that impartial and professional opinion. I'm very fortunate that I could do that.''

JoJo has been managing her mental health with both therapy and antidepressants, but also says exercise, yoga and journaling have helped keep her head level.

The beauty previously turned to alcohol to avoid her problems, and whilst she still drinks today, she no longer uses the substance to ''escape''.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''There have been periods of time where I have consciously not drank, but I'm not sober - my relationship with alcohol is different now. I don't drink to escape.''