JoJo says 'The Masked Singer' has helped her combat her stage fright.

The 'Too Little Too Late' hitmaker has been struggling over the last few years with her fears, which has impacted her both physically and mentally, and says dressing up as the Black Swan has really helped her.

She wrote on Instagram: "Somewhere over the last few yrs I developed stage fright that has impacted me mentally & physically & sometimes makes it feel like I'm choking. I knew I had to do something about this feeling, & I wanted to stop taking myself so seriously. I figured donning a 15 lb bedazzled swan costume + headpiece while anonymously singing my heart out might be a good way to do that."

And JoJo admitted her stint on the show has helped to get her mojo back.

She told E! News: "I don't think it compares to anything I've ever done. But if anything, it connected me to that little girl inside me that just loves music more than anything - that pure joy when I sing. And it reminded me of that, above all else. It helped me get my mojo back.

"It's the wackiest thing I've ever done, and it forced me to not take myself so seriously because it's very easy to get wrapped up in your own world and your own perception of your career - how you think things are supposed to go. I was just in a season of saying yes to things that scared me if I knew that they would probably be good for me. And this was one of those things."