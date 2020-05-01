JoJo has revealed that she chose to abstain from sex while working on her latest record 'Good to Know' because she needed to be independent.
JoJo was celibate for 10 months while recording her new album.
She told PEOPLE: ''The album just finds me processing and getting to a place of seeing I've never been alone my whole adult life. I've always been in a relationship with somebody, and I was delaying a really important part of becoming an adult, which is being independent.
''I would go out on dates, but I loved saying, 'Okay, good night'.
JoJo is painfully honest on her new record and even opens up about ''self-sabotaging'' by cheating on an ex while she was drunk.
She explained: ''I self-sabotaged because I didn't feel worthy of a loving, lasting relationship. I didn't love myself. I am actively working on self-love. It's not just something you arrive at -- I need to really work at it.''
And JoJo revealed that advice from her therapist has helped her to love herself more.
She said: ''It was like a banging my head against the wall until I believed it or until I actually did it. My therapist told me to act as if: like, if you don't feel confident, act as if you are. You don't feel like a bad bitch, act as if you do -- and then you do.''
