JoJo says promoting her new album during the coronavirus pandemic has been ''interesting''.

The 29-year-old singer released her fourth studio album, 'Good to Know', earlier this month, and has said promoting the record and performing for online audiences from the comfort of her living room has been a ''unique'' experience.

She said: ''Interesting feels like the right word to describe it, for sure. But it's been really unique, I mean I haven't put on proper shoes to leave the house in three months. It's been interesting to perform the material, actually. That's been the weirdest thing, I would say.

''To perform from my living room and not be able to have that audience interaction, because I was meant to be on tour right now. So that's been interesting, but as far as talking to people ... It's just been adjusting to the new normal. It's neither bad or good, it's just different.''

JoJo - whose album marked her first in four years - released the record's lead single, 'Man', in mid-March just before the city of Los Angeles where she lives announced its lockdown measures.

And whilst the singer was initially upset that she couldn't tour her album, she has been remembering to put things into ''perspective'', as many people are struggling with the health crisis.

Speaking to Jessie Ware on her 'Table Manners' podcast, JoJo explained: ''You just gotta laugh! My single, the first single from the album, 'Man', came out like a week before LA locked down. And I was like 'Oh, no way! This is crazy!' ... But I just really try to keep it in perspective, and realise that this is a really terrible time for a lot of people.

''I'm mad lucky, I have everything I need, and thankfully we were able to make an amazing impact. People are loving the album, it's the number one R&B album on Billboard, I'm really very thankful. I try to keep that in the front of my mind, because I don't wanna take this too personally. It's not like the universe is conspiring against me, this is F'd up! This is a crazy experience for everybody.''