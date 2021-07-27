Johnny Marr has announced a series of intimate shows for September.

The former Smiths rocker will kick off the run at Leeds' Stylus on September 20, before hitting up King George's Hall in Blackburn, and the Electric Ballroom in London.

The trio of concerts will act as a warm-up for Johnny's Old Trafford Cricket Ground support slot for Courteeners on September 25.

The 57-year-old musician hasn't performed on stage since the 2018 BRIT Awards when he joined Billie Eilish and Hans Zimmer for their performance of 'No Time To Die', the Bond theme for the upcoming 007 movie of the same name.

Next year, Johnny will be the opening act on The Killers US tour.

Meanwhile, the music legend recently responded to the chances of him reuniting with Modest Mouse.

Johnny recorded 2007's 'We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank' with the group - having spent two years in the lineup between 2006 and 2008.

And after previously suggesting the group is "a chapter that’s yet to be finished" in his career, frontman Isaac Brock told NME last month that the "option’s available to him!"

He continued: “I hope [it’s an unfinished chapter]. I love being in a band with Johnny; it’s f*****’ fun… "One thing I don’t think people expect because of the history – you know, The Smiths were a moody band and s**t aesthetically, so people expect poetry not comedy – but Johnny’s f*****’ hilarious. He’s one of the funniest dudes I know.”

The publication asked Johnny if he was up for re-joining the band, and he responded on social media to suggest he's not ruling it out.

He tweeted: "Food for thought. Modest Mouse was the best time of my life. Still a great record, great shows."

Back in 2018, he opened up on the possibility as he revealed there are some acts he would like to revisit from earlier in his career.

He said at the time: "Last year I did a couple of things while I was making ‘Call The Comet'.

“I did a The The comeback single, which was their first for 15 or 16 years. That was a real joy, to be playing behind Matt Johnson again.

"I never really think the door is shut on The The, and I’ve got a feeling that Modest Mouse is a chapter that’s yet to be finished. Those are the two people I’d like to work with again.”

Johnny Marr's 2021 tour dates are:

Monday 20 September, Leeds, Stylus

Tuesday 21 September, Blackburn, King George’s Hall

Thursday 23 September, London, Electric Ballroom

Saturday 25 September, Manchester, Old Trafford Cricket Ground *Courteeners support