Johnny Marr has explained why he doesn't need to get high and drunk.
Johnny Marr would have used drugs and alcohol if he thought they would make him “more interesting".
The 58-year-old musician hasn’t drunk booze since the mid-2000s and admitted that things would be “tougher” if he did, comparing his thoughts to the late teetotal singer Bob Marley.
He said: “It’s worth saying that if I thought that drugs and booze would make me a more interesting musician I would do it.
“I don’t go around skipping through cornfields, by any means; I have my issues just like anybody else. But it’d be tougher if I was a boozer, that’s for sure. I just don’t think it’s a particularly happening drug. I don’t think Bob Marley thought that either.”
The 'No Time To Die' guitarist – who shot to fame as a member of The Smiths and has since released a string of solo albums – went on to claim that giving up alcohol has played a “massive part” in his life today.
Responding to a reader’s question in The Guardian, he said: “Giving up alcohol has played a massive part in the last 20-odd years of my life, from day one. Without getting judgy, because people get very touchy about this s***, I can really recommend it. I’m not coming from a place of abstinence or a place of “my drink and drugs hell”, but for me, I just thought it was a shit drug, and other drugs were better. No, seriously, if anyone gave me a pill that would make me feel that s***** the next day and say such stupid things then I just wouldn’t be taking it.”
