Johnny Depp is to lead the cast of 'Puffins', an animated mobile-first short-form series.
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor will voice Johnny Puff in 'Puffins', a mobile-first short-form series, consisting of 250 episodes, which are five minutes long and follow the adventures of a group of birds who are in the service of wily walrus Otto.
The project reunites the 57-year-old actor with producer Andrea Iervolino of Iervolino Entertainment, who he recently worked with on upcoming film 'Waiting for the Barbarians'.
Andrea said in a statement: ''We're so happy to reunite with Johnny for a second project.
''Experiencing a new and avant-garde project like this short series, alongside Johnny, has given me even more conviction to champion experimental genre and format fusions.
''I am beyond grateful that Johnny has shown belief in the project ... sharing his thoughtful artistic ideas that are providing real added value to the Puffins universe.''
Puffins will be produced between Iervolino Entertainment Studios in Rome, Italy, and Iervolino Studios in Serbia.
The company have explained the show ''will promote positive messaging,'' by weaving in ''themes such as gender and race equality and environmental protection''.
Meanwhile, 'Waiting for the Barbarians' - which also stars Robert Pattinson and Mark Rylance - will now be released digitally after having its theatrical release shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Johnny recently urged people to make a ''vow'' to themselves to fight against racism following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.
He wrote on Instagram: ''There is no way to make sense of what is senseless. There is no way to restore a life that has been taken. Just as there is no way to un-break a heart that is broken. What we can do is make a vow to ourselves that racism and the ignorance inherent in such judgmental ugliness that it gives birth to, is NO LONGER AN OPTION!!! THERE MUST BE A CHANGE!!! DEMAND IT!!!!''
