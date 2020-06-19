Johnny Depp dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow for a virtual visit to Queensland Children's Hospital, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Johnny Depp dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow for a virtual visit to a children's hospital.
The 57-year-old actor donned his costume from the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movies in order to entertain the patients at Queensland Children's Hospital, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
During the Juiced TV virtual visit, which was streamed live through the hospital, Johnny said: ''It's been a couple of years since I've been there and I miss it and I wanted to say hello.
''It's a wonderful facility. I'm with all of you and I send you all my love, all my irreverence and ignorance, because it's fun to be irreverent and ignorant. Thank you for sticking with me through all these very strange years.
''These three beautiful young people I've spoken with this evening and having heard from people who sent videos in, like little Ula, is one of the finest and most beautiful experiences that I've ever experienced and that is because of all of your commitment to this project and to taking care of one another and to helping out when times are curious and confusing.''
Johnny has always been a regular visitor to Great Ormond Street hospital in London the visits took on a new meaning in 2007 after his daughter Lily Rose, now 21, was treated there when she contracted e-coli poisoning.
It was said to be ''touch and go'' for Lily Rose for a while after the illness - which is commonly caused by improperly cooked meat, unpasteurised milk or water contamination - resulted in temporary kidney failure.
Johnny said after her recovery: ''When my daughter was ill in Great Ormond Street, it was the darkest period of my life. I'd always done these visits but after that experience the visits became more and more important.
''The kids [at the hospital] are so courageous but to be able to bring a smile or a giggle to the parents means everything in the world to me.''
