Johnny Depp hates being called a ''Hollywood celebrity''.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star has become a household name after starring in several blockbuster hits, but he doesn't want to be considered a celebrity because he finds the term ''grotesque''.

He said: ''First and most important is to never consider yourself a Hollywood celebrity. That's death and grotesque. I've always been drawn to ... people who are diligent in remaining themselves.''

Johnny spoke as he attended the 2020 San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain on Monday (21.09.20), where he was promoting 'Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan', which he produced.

And the 57-year-old actor said he's a fan of the annual film festival, as he doesn't think many ''Hollywood types'' attend the event.

He added to Variety magazine: ''This festival always has the least of ... let's call them Hollywood types. I feel San Sebastian is truly a festival about cinema, about the filmmakers, about the people who work on them and get these films made, which is miraculous.''

Meanwhile, the 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' actor recently vowed to help end systemic racism following the death of unarmed Black man George Floyd, and urged others to do the same.

He wrote on social media: ''There is no way to make sense of what is senseless. There is no way to restore a life that has been taken. Just as there is no way to un-break a heart that is broken. What we can do is make a vow to ourselves that racism and the ignorance inherent in such judgmental ugliness that it gives birth to, is NO LONGER AN OPTION!!! THERE MUST BE A CHANGE!!! DEMAND IT!!!!

''My dear friend and brother, Killer Mike - (Run The Jewels), is a brilliant musician, artist, activist for social justice and the son of an Atlanta Policeman. He is also, one of the kindest, most caring and loving human beings that I've ever had the pleasure and honour to know!!! I beg everyone to listen to the remarks of this true statesman. True statesmen have never been so needed, and they've never been in such short supply. With All Love, JD. (sic)''