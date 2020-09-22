Johnny Depp hates being called a ''Hollywood celebrity'' despite his movie star status, as he finds the term ''grotesque''.
Johnny Depp hates being called a ''Hollywood celebrity''.
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star has become a household name after starring in several blockbuster hits, but he doesn't want to be considered a celebrity because he finds the term ''grotesque''.
He said: ''First and most important is to never consider yourself a Hollywood celebrity. That's death and grotesque. I've always been drawn to ... people who are diligent in remaining themselves.''
Johnny spoke as he attended the 2020 San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain on Monday (21.09.20), where he was promoting 'Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan', which he produced.
And the 57-year-old actor said he's a fan of the annual film festival, as he doesn't think many ''Hollywood types'' attend the event.
He added to Variety magazine: ''This festival always has the least of ... let's call them Hollywood types. I feel San Sebastian is truly a festival about cinema, about the filmmakers, about the people who work on them and get these films made, which is miraculous.''
Meanwhile, the 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' actor recently vowed to help end systemic racism following the death of unarmed Black man George Floyd, and urged others to do the same.
He wrote on social media: ''There is no way to make sense of what is senseless. There is no way to restore a life that has been taken. Just as there is no way to un-break a heart that is broken. What we can do is make a vow to ourselves that racism and the ignorance inherent in such judgmental ugliness that it gives birth to, is NO LONGER AN OPTION!!! THERE MUST BE A CHANGE!!! DEMAND IT!!!!
''My dear friend and brother, Killer Mike - (Run The Jewels), is a brilliant musician, artist, activist for social justice and the son of an Atlanta Policeman. He is also, one of the kindest, most caring and loving human beings that I've ever had the pleasure and honour to know!!! I beg everyone to listen to the remarks of this true statesman. True statesmen have never been so needed, and they've never been in such short supply. With All Love, JD. (sic)''
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
This much more light-hearted sequel reinvigorates the franchise after Disney's quirky but murky 2010 reboot...
As Alice is once again taken into the magical and mysterious world that she's somehow...
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
Alice once again returns to Wonderland and meets a lot of familiar faces. This time...
Edward Scissorhands is no ordinary boy, as his name may tell. Created by a genius...