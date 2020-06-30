A 1973 Johnny Cash live album will be released next month.

Third Man Records - the label founded by The White Stripes star Jack White - has announced plans to release the newly unearthed record, which was originally recorded 46 years ago as part of a concert series by Columbia Records executive Clive Davis.

The rare record - which took place at the Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles as part of the 'A Week To Remember' shows - will be released for the first time ever on July 31.

The performance - titled 'A Night To Remember' - will be available on a double LP set featuring a gold foil jacket on a ''double vintage white LP'', while it will also include a gold 7'' record including two ''unreleased Forever Words pieces by Ruston Kelly and a mystery artist''.

The collection will also include a DVD of the performance, which featured guest appearances from June Carter Cash and Carl Perkins as well as a cover of Kris Kristofferson's song 'Sunday Morning Coming Down'.

'A Night To Remember' - which will be Third Man Records' 'Vault Package No. 45' and is available to pre-order - will also offer fans behind the scenes, backstage footage from the gig.

The track listing for the collection includes iconic tracks like 'A Boy Named Sue', 'I Walk The Line' and 'Folsom Prison Blues'.

Last year, Cheryl Crow re-released a Cash duet 'Redemption Day', which she originally recorded solo for her 1996 self-titled album and performed at his wife June's funeral.

However, it was also included on her 'Threads' collaborations album and shortly before the 2019 LP dropped, she revealed the rock 'n' roll legend had high hopes for the song before his death in 2003.

She previously said: ''He recorded it, he sent it to me and we had another discussion about whether I liked it or not and of course, it was brilliant and very heartfelt, and then he passed away.

''Before he passed away he said, 'This is going to be the cornerstone of this record and it needs to come out now.'

''And that's exactly how I felt when I wrote it because I felt it had everything to do with that moment.''