Johnny Borrell doesn't own a smartphone and thinks bands today spend too much time on Instagram.

The 40-year-old Razorlight frontman has revealed he's not big on technology, whilst he has slammed artists for making social media their priority over honing their craft as musicians.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''I've never ever owned a smart phone.

''It's not my thing.

''I know musicians who spend more hours per day on their Instagram than they do playing their instrument or practising their instrument. It doesn't make sense to me.''

Elsewhere, Johnny admitted he's not sure if the 'America' group will release another record, after they reunited in 2018 for the album 'Olympus Sleeping', their first since 2008's 'Slipway Fires'.

He said: ''It used to all be about that first week. It'd feel like an event.

''Whereas with streaming and stuff, it's kind of like a slow burn. We saw that with our fourth album.

''Whether the next thing is an album or series of singles, I just don't know.''

However, the band had been working on a number of tracks before the government put the UK in lockdown.

He said: ''We were working on four songs and we were pretty close to finishing them. We're going back in the studio as soon as we get the all-clear from the studio.''

Johnny and his bandmates - Bjorn Agren, Reni Lane, Ben Ellis and Mat Hector - recently released previously unheard track 'Burn, Camden, Burn' from 2009.

The rock band penned the song ''during a turbulent period'' after their third album, and it's now being used in the Apple TV+ show, 'Trying', which is based in North London and ''follows the lives of a young couple trying to adopt while living in modern-day Camden''.

The series mostly features music by Elbow frontman Guy Garvey.

The comedy-drama's director, Jim O'Hanlon, wanted to use the track as he felt it was pertinent to the plot.