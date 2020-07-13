John Travolta has vowed to ''always remember'' his wife Kelly Preston's ''love and life'' following her death on Sunday (12.07.20).
The 57-year-old actress passed away over the weekend after secretly battling breast cancer for the last two years, and her husband John has honoured his ''beautiful wife'' with a glowing social media tribute.
Alongside a picture of Kelly, the 'Grease' star wrote: ''It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.
''My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.
''Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.
''All my love, JT (sic)''
As well as John, Kelly is survived by daughter Ella, 20, and nine-year-old son Benjamin.
The couple's 16-year-old son Jett tragically died in January 2009 after suffering a seizure.
And following the news of Kelly's death, several other stars have also taken to social media to pay tribute.
Lea Thompson, who starred with Kelly in 'Space Camp', wrote on Instagram: ''I am so very sad to hear of my old friend @therealkellypreston passing. We had so much fun making #spacecamp all those many years ago. She was always full of love and light and Hawaiian breeziness. Kelly was so beautiful inside and out. Went way to young. #heartbroken for her whole family #breastcancerawareness is so important. Hold each other close and let's keep fighting for a cure. (sic)''
Whilst actor Josh Gad tweeted: ''I'm in absolute shock. What a beautiful and amazing actress and person. So sad to hear of her passing at such a young age. My heart goes out to John Travolta and the entire family. What a loss. RIP #KellyPreston (sic)''
Maria Shriver also sent her condolences to Kelly's family, as did Kelly's 'The Cat in the Hat' co-star Spencer Breslin.
Maria tweeted: ''Shocked by this sad news. Kelly was such a bright loving soul, a talented actress, and a loving mom and wife. My heart breaks for her family who have already known such sadness and grief. Join me in sending them love and strength. #RIP #KellyPreston (sic)''
Whilst Spencer added: ''RIP to my on screen mom, #kellypreston. What a lovely woman. Such a sad loss. (sic)''
