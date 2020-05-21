John Malkovich admits he had to change his approach to acting and the jobs he would accept after losing his life savings to fraudster Bernie Madoff in 2008.
John Malkovich had to work constantly the past decade after losing millions to fraudster Bernie Madoff.
In December 2008, the 'Con Air' star lost his life savings to financier Madoff, who defrauded thousands of investors out of an estimated $64.8 billion in a Ponzi scheme and was given a 150-year jail sentence in 2009.
Malkovich admits he and his long-term partner Nicoletta Peyran had to make wholesale changes to their lifestyle and he had to accep as many roles that came his way to become financially secure again.
In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, he said: ''Our then business manager had invested pretty much everything we'd ever made with somebody called Bernie Madoff. Everything I'd ever made was gone.''
''I saw a picture of Bernie Madoff in handcuffs and said, 'I'm going to go to the corner to get a packet of cigarettes. I think we have a little problem with Madoff.'''
When asked how much money in total he lost, he added: ''Oh, I don't know. A lot. But I don't think it mattered that much. We just made changes to the way we lived and the money we spent.
''I had to do more work that paid for a number of years, and work all the time. And I stopped paying for everything. I just stopped paying for friends and family for a time. And we used to spend a lot of money producing movies that lost quite a lot of money. That stopped.''
Malkovich insists he was only angry about his lost fortune for a few days and kept reminding himself he was still in a privileged position to most of his fellow Americans.
He said: ''After a couple or three days, you go, 'You're lucky to be alive, you're lucky to have a job.' Almost no one has money in the banks. I read somewhere that a huge percentage of Americans wouldn't have $400 to put between their hands in an emergency.''
After five decades in the movie business, the 66-year-old actor insists he'd be content if he never landed another role for the rest of his life.
When asked if it would bother him if he never got another job offer, he replied: ''No!
''It would require a change in the way we live. But we already did that 12 years ago. So that would be fine.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
An A-list cast goes a long way to making this goofy ensemble comedy a lot...
By injecting a steady sense of fun, this slick but mindless action thriller both holds...
Alice Racine (Noomi Rapace) is a CIA interrogator who gets embroiled in a terrorist plot...
This reunion of actor Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg feels like a natural successor...
Deepwater Horizon is an American disaster film that is based upon the true story of...
Dwayne McLaren is an ambitious high school graduate, whose success on the football field led...
Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private return from Madagascar with their own adventure as formidable and...
The newest addition to the 'Madagascar' franchise arrives in the form of spin-off 'The Penguins...
'Cesar Chavez' is the inspirational story of the celebrated American Mexican, labour leader and civil...
That A-list cast of "retired, extremely dangerous" spies is back, coasting through another amiable but...
Following the perilous events of the first movie, former CIA agent Frank Moses tries yet...
A young male zombie spends his days roaming the barren and devastated wasteland that is...
Spikier than the average coming-of-age movie, this astute comedy-drama is packed with memorable characters and...
When man first landed on the moon over 40 years ago, their journey was well...