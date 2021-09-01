John Malkovich and Gemma Chan are to star in the horror movie 'Cuckoo', which will be written and directed by Tilman Singer.
The pair have boarded the cast of the new movie, which will be written and directed by Tilman Singer and is set to begin production in 2022.
Additional cast members include Hunter Schafer, Sofia Boutella, Jan Bluthardt, Zita Harnot and Proschat Madani. Neon, who are financing the project, gave little information about the film other than the fact that it falls within the horror genre.
'Cuckoo' is the second movie to be directed by Singer following the supernatural thriller 'Luz'.
Ken Kao and Josh Rosenbaum are producing the film for Waypoint Entertainment along with Markus Halberschmidt and Maria Tsigka of Fiction Park.
Gemma previously starred in the romcom 'Crazy Rich Asians' as Astrid Leong-Teo and says she was "so proud" of the film as it featured a predominantly Asian cast.
The 38-year-old actress said: "I was so proud to be part of 'Crazy Rich Asians' because it meant so much to so many people. Especially my family.
"We [as an industry] are getting better at diversification, but, whether you're talking about ethnicity or gender, it comes down to whether this thing is going to be a one-off or whether you're really creating lasting change."
Gemma also explained how she regards being successful as feeling "fulfilled" by the balance between her work and family life.
The 'Eternals' star said: "It depends how you define success. I've evolved as I have grown up. Success, for me, now means being happy, but that involves different strands.
"That can mean professionally and creatively fulfilled but also it can be getting to spend quality time with people I care about."
