John Lydon loves to leave the front door of his Venice Beach villa open so local wildlife is free to explore, but he was left with a painful itch when one of them carried a parasite into his abode.
John Lydon got a fleabite on his penis.
He told Mojo: "That's where the squirrels come in and walk around. Even little birds hop in now and again when they fancy a peanut.
"I don't touch wild creatures or turn them into pets, I leave them alone - and them me.
"[But a flea] bit my willy. No, the squirrel didn't bite me, it was the flea. I wouldn't let a squirrel near my penis. My God! I'm a married man!"
The 64-year-old rocker's weight fluctuates due to a blood sugar condition but he joked his figure has been ballooning since he was terrified by a hallucination he experienced while addicted to crystal meth in the 1990s.
He said: "Woah that stuff sends you scatty. I fiddled about with it for a whole. Oh my god, I'll tell you when I knew how bad it was.
"One night I was looking down at my legs and they were hardly there, just two thin threads of white cotton. I thought, 'That's not how I know myself...' Which is why I've spent the whole time since then getting fatter and fatter! Haha!"
