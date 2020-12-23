John Lydon feared waking up and not remembering who he was.
John Lydon feared waking up and not remembering who he was.
The Sex Pistols singer took drugs to try and keep him awake as he was terrified about falling asleep and then not being able to remember anything when he woke up the next day after losing his memory after a serious case of meningitis when he was just seven-years-old.
Speaking in his new The Public Image Is Rotten documentary, he said: "There was just too much temptation. There was a lot of that cocaine floating around which can screw up a lot of things. That was a hard one to walk away from. For me, it’s things that keep me awake which are the things I’m interested in. The longer I’m awake the less chance of waking up from a sleep not knowing who I am. I never, ever want to go through that period of being in the hospital and not knowing who I was again."
Meanwhile, John previously revealed how he is a full-time carer for his wife who has dementia.
He said: "Nora has Alzheimer's ... I am her full-time carer and I won't let anyone mess up with her head. For me the real person is still there. That person I love is still there every minute of every day and that is my life. It's unfortunate that she forgets things, well, don't we all?"
And 64-year-old star - who married German publishing heiress Nora in 1979, and became stepfather to her daughter, The Slits singer Ari Up - first revealed his wife's diagnosis last year.
Now, he has compared her condition to a "permanent hangover" and admitted "it gets worse and worse".
He added: "I suppose her condition is one of like a permanent hangover for her. It gets worse and worse, bits of the brain store less and less memory and then suddenly some bits completely vanish."
We spoke to The Corrs' frontwoman about her festive new release.
We want to speak to the Grammys manager...
From child star to rockstar, Taylor Momsen has been through quite the career evolution in her time - and all by the age of 27!
True stories of music and the macabre...
Doja Cat isn't the only one who shocked the world with a new image.
Eight stunning covers of Nine Inch Nails as we welcome them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The music scene of Austin, Texas becomes tainted by lust and illict desires as two...
It's fair to say that Vincent Furnier made musical history when he became Alice Cooper;...
Good documentaries aren't hard to find. Great documentaries are few and far between the...
Remember that great Z-grade 1969 protest picture "Brothers Divided," about the conjoined twins drafted to...
For about an hour, "The Filth and the Fury" -- the Sex Pistols new self-indulgent,...