Sex Pistols legend John Lydon says the controversy surrounding the band made the experience "mostly hell on earth".
John Lydon has described the Sex Pistols as "mostly hell on earth".
The 65-year-old punk legend has opened up on the iconic group's heyday and insisted his "soppy little pop songs" got him in a lot of trouble.
He told the Metro newspaper's Sixty Seconds column: "I don't know that there was much glory. It was mostly hell on earth.
"There was constant pressure but I got to write the songs I wanted to write, got those lyrics out to Joe Public and Joe Public was very nice and appreciate it.
"But then I had a media and a police force who did not appreciate it. I was discussed in the Houses of Parliament under the treason act."
While he suggested some people made light of the band's controversy, he insisted the situation was a difficult one.
He added: "And you go, 'Ohh, ha ha', but that [treason] carried a death penalty! For words!
"A few soppy little pop songs like 'Anarchy in the UK' [laughs] and you can be dead. Off with his head!"
John - who was known as Johnny Rotten during his time with the group - described himself as "God's gift to the universe" by challenging the status quo.
He added: "I cannot help but be contentious. I'm a free thinker and, yes, you can rub people up the wrong way but we're God's gift to the universe, us awkward ones, because it challenges you and it wakes you up."
And the star - who is currently in the middle of a reading tour after penning his book 'I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right' - insisted he isn't surprised he remains relevant in the public eye.
He laughed: "No. It shows I'm right."
The latest tour and festival announcements for September 24th 2021.
Have a spookily musical Halloween this year.
When Brighton based musician Jonny Wildey is not creating sounds under the nom de plume of Alphabets Heaven he's embracing "a more traditional form...
Courtney Love went from Faith No More to Pagan Babies before roles in Sid And Nancy and Straight To Hell propelled her forward to form her seminal...
Returning with their first new song in five years, Placebo have just dropped ‘Beautiful James’ as the first taster of their forthcoming album.
Tour and festival announcements for September 17th 2021.
The Cheshire four-piece unveil a new politically-charged single entitled Show & Tell.
The music scene of Austin, Texas becomes tainted by lust and illict desires as two...
It's fair to say that Vincent Furnier made musical history when he became Alice Cooper;...
Good documentaries aren't hard to find. Great documentaries are few and far between the...
Remember that great Z-grade 1969 protest picture "Brothers Divided," about the conjoined twins drafted to...
For about an hour, "The Filth and the Fury" -- the Sex Pistols new self-indulgent,...