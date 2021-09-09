John Lydon has blasted his Sex Pistols bandmates for only being concerned with money after he lost a High Court battle with them over the Disney drama 'Pistol'.
John Lydon has branded his Sex Pistols bandmates "greedy" and "nasty".
The punk band's former drummer Paul Cook and guitarist Steve Jones were locked in a High Court battle with Lydon - who performed in the group under the name Johnny Rotten - to be allowed to use their songs in TV drama 'Pistol', which is being directed by Danny Boyle and made by Disney.
The 65-year-old rocker had claimed that they could not use the tracks without his consent, however, Cook and Jones argued that an agreement formed in 1998 - a band member agreement (BMA) - means that a majority basis settles any decisions regarding licensing of The Sex Pistols music.
And in a ruling last week, it was decided that the pair were entitled to invoke majority voting rules against the singer in relation to the use of Sex Pistols material in the series, under the terms of that band member agreement.
And now, Lydon, who had branded the outcome of his lost court battle as "destructive" and "disingenuous", has slammed his ex-bandmates and claimed he's been "fleeced of £2 million".
Speaking on the opening night of his extensive 'I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right' spoken-word tour this week, he ranted: “They’ve turned themselves into really greedy, selfish, nasty f****. But c’est la vie.
“My problem with all that is that they never bothered to mention all this. It was three years in the planning and they kept it all secret.
“I have just been fleeced of £2 million. I could not give a f***. It is only money.”
Lydon had appeared in court on July 21, and argued that the BMA had "never been applied in anything we have ever done since 1998", while also branding the Disney mini-series as "the most disrespectful s*** I've ever had to endure".
He said: "I don’t understand how Steve and Paul think they have the right to insist that I do something that I so morally heart and soul disagree with without any involvement."
However, Edmund Cullen QC - representing Cook and Jones - accused Lydon of giving "false evidence" which prompted him to retort: "False evidence? I'm sorry, how? Where?"
Cullen also told the court during the week-long hearing that Glen Matlock - an original member of the band - supported their position and backed the series and that written submission from the late Sid Vicious' estate were also in support of Cook and Jones.
Lydon hit back at the court's decision and insisted he finds it "dumbfounding" that the six-part series was allowed to be revealed to the world without him being consulted, given he is the frontman and "image" of the 'God Save the Queen' group.
Eleven Iron Maiden tracks inspired by classic works of literature.
From Halsey to Foo Fighters, these tracks tell a parent’s story with raw honesty.
After the excitement of getting 'Happier Than Ever' in July, August just kept on giving with lots more inspiring musical releases.
Having just celebrated the release of their latest single - nicotine stains with a "very fun", "super cool" visit to this year's Reading festival...
Who is on your must-see list this year?
The baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album is suing for sexual exploitation.
The unlikely pairing of the The Screamin' Ab Dabs singer Alison Moyet with "pretty boy" pop pioneer Vince Clarke may have been something of an...
Antipodean singer-songwriter Aidan Whitehall, aka AODHAN, is "stoked" following the release of his latest five track EP in July.
The music scene of Austin, Texas becomes tainted by lust and illict desires as two...
It's fair to say that Vincent Furnier made musical history when he became Alice Cooper;...
Good documentaries aren't hard to find. Great documentaries are few and far between the...
Remember that great Z-grade 1969 protest picture "Brothers Divided," about the conjoined twins drafted to...
For about an hour, "The Filth and the Fury" -- the Sex Pistols new self-indulgent,...