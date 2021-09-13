John Lithgow has becomes the latest star to join the cast of the Apple Original Films thriller 'Sharper'.
The 75-year-old actor has become the latest star to board the cast of the Apple Original Films and A24 thriller, which is being directed by Benjamin Caron.
Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith and Briana Middleton will also star in the film, which will begin principal photography in New York City this week.
The plot of 'Sharper' is based on 'The Black List' script by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka. It is being kept mostly under wraps for the time being but it unfolds within the secrets of the Big Apple – from the penthouses of Fifth Avenue to the shadowy corners of Queens.
Motivations are suspect and expectations are turned upside down when nothing is as it seems.
The movie will premiere in cinemas and globally on Apple TV+.
Julianne, Brian and Alessandro are producing with Bart Freundlich, Erik Feig and Jessica Switch for Picturestart. Julia Hammer and Amy Herman are executive producing.
Benjamin is a successful TV director whose credits include 'Sherlock', 'The Crown' and 'Wallander'.
Meanwhile, John recently joined the cast of Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' in the role of Prosecutor Leaward.
The epic Western – which will also be available to Apple TV+ viewers - is based on David Grann's best-selling novel of the same name and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.
Leonardo Dicaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons and Brendan Fraser are all featuring in the film. It will mark the first time that John has starred in a Scorsese movie.
