The second 'Dear John' John Lennon tribute concert will take place virtually next month.

The likes of KT Tunstall, former Genesis star Peter Gabriel, John Ilsley of Dire Straits and Graham Gouldman of 10cc will take part in the tribute to raise funds for War Child UK in honour of the late Beatles legend's 80th birthday on October 9.

The live-stream kicks off at 8pm BST and will be streamed from London's Hard Rock Hotel.

Richard Curtis, Maxi Jazz of Faithless, Lindsay Ell and Nick Van Eede of Cutting Crew are also among those confirmed to honour the music legend - who was shot dead outside his Manhattan apartment in December 1980.

The free concert has been organised by Blurred Vision frontman Sepp Osley.

The band released the song and music video for 'Dear John' as a tribute to Lennon in 2015, with proceeds going to the WhyHunger charity.

And an updated video released last year features the likes of Peter Gabriel, Donovan, Fish, Marc Almond, Paul Young and John Otway, as well as messages from fans across the world.

While the concert is free to stream, fans are invited to make a donation to War Child.

Full details of the event and the direct link to the streaming and donations can be found at www.blurredvisionmusic.com.