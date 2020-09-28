Leonardo DiCaprio insists true equality can't exist until ''we all vote''.

The 'Wolf of Wall Street' actor is one of the narrators on 'Whose Vote Counts, Explained', a joint venture between Netflix, Vox Media, and his own Appian Way Productions, and in one installment of the three-episode series, he explored the history behind the right to be heard in a ballot.

In a preview of the show obtained by People magazine, he said: ''In 1776, voting was a privilege, almost exclusively for white men with property.''

A Black female voter then said: ''In the founding constitution, you will not find the right to vote. This right to vote has been a battlefield in American democracy.''

And a Black man then asked: ''If your vote didn't matter, why the hell are so many systems and people trying so hard to prevent you from voting?''

Leonardo said: ''All of us may have been created equal. But we'll never actually be equal until we all vote. So don't wait.''

The other episodes in the series will be narrated by John Legend and Selena Gomez, and explore topics including money and politics, and how the system can be manipulated by moving the boundaries of certain constitutions.

Other contributors on the series include actor and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger, Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, and former Ohio Governor John Kasich.

Throughout the series, voting resources are available from organisations including Michelle Obama's When We All Vote, which is dedicated to increasing voter participation in every election.

A number of famous faces have spoken out to urge people to vote in November's presidential election.

The likes of Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, Billy Porter, Julianne Hough, Usher and DJ Khaled took part in the Just Vote campaign from Global Citizen and registration organisation HeadCount, which aimed to ''engage one million young voters and get 50,000 young people registered ahead of the 2020 elections.''

And the I Am a Voter campaign has seen participation from the likes of Robert Downey Jr, Gwyneth Paltrow, and former friends stars 'Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, as well as the casts of 'One Tree Hill and Will & Grace'