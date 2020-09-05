John Legend thinks Jason Momoa should be the next Sexiest Man Alive.

The 'All of Me' hitmaker was handed the honour by People magazine last year and he is giving his verdict on who he thinks will take the crown next.

He said: ''It's been funny, it's been humbling, it's been all those things. I've truly enjoyed just making fun of myself throughout it because you can't take yourself too seriously when someone calls you the Sexiest Man Alive. It's not a literal thing, and it's not to be taken too seriously.

''I've appreciated the whole experience and I've been trying to have a lot of fun with it, but I'm so ready to relinquish this title.''

And John thinks the fans are also keen on Jason to get the prize.

Speaking to People magazine, he added: ''Going by my Twitter mentions when I was named of who people said should have been picked over me, I got a lot of Jason Momoa. That's the one person that stood out in the Twitter feedback.''

Meanwhile, when John was handed the accolade, he joked that it was ''not fair'' that he replaced honouree Idris Elba, as he doesn't consider himself as ''sexy''.

The 41-year-old singer said: ''I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it's a lot of pressure. Everyone's going to be picking me apart to see if I'm sexy enough to hold this title.

''I'm also following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me! ... I'm so proud that I have a wife and two kids I'm so in love with and so connected to. I'm also so proud of my career. I love writing songs and performing on stage. I get a lot of joy from it and give a lot of joy to other people.''