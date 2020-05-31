John Legend thinks some tracks on his upcoming album have become ''more relevant'' due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 41-year-old musician intends to release 'Bigger Love' in June, and he admits that the health crisis has changed his perception of some of his songs.

He explained: ''There are songs that feel more relevant than they would've been if this weren't happening.

''Like [title track] 'Bigger Love', which felt like a simple love song before, but now it feels more like it's about resilience and hope in dark times. But I have other songs that feel more trivial.''

John also revealed that lockdown hasn't taught him anything new about his wife, model Chrissy Teigen.

The award-winning star - who has Luna, four, and Miles, two, with Chrissy - has enjoyed spending time with his family without the distraction of ''outside influences''.

He told the Times newspaper: ''We knew each other so well prior to this. I feel like we knew each other pretty much 100 per cent almost.

''We've gone on trips that lasted three or four weeks, on which we were basically cutting off the world, not looking at our phones very much and doing meditation and reading and stuff like that, so I feel we've got to know each other very well without a lot of outside influences.''

Despite this, John and Chrissy have found it tough to keep their kids entertained amid the lockdown.

He said: ''They'd normally be going to school right now or, at least, some activities outside the house, and so the most interesting part is figuring out how to entertain them during all this time.

''Part of it's just playing to their whims, because they have a sense of what they want to do a lot of times and you can steer it, but everything's a negotiation.

''So you just try to figure out that balance of doing what they want to do and doing what they should do.''