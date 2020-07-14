John Legend was ''dishonest and selfish'' in his past relationships.

The 'All of Me' hitmaker has been happily married to Chrissy Teigen since 2013, but has admitted prior to meeting the model, he had ''a history'' with being unfaithful to his partners.

He said: ''I did have a history with it, especially in my 20s.

''I think what happened for me, you go through a lot of your life in your teens and I was younger than everybody in high school and college, and so I just didn't get a lot of girls. When I started to get that attention, I loved it.

''I escaped 'technically cheating' by keeping my relationship ill-defined. But it was really cheating. I definitely was dishonest and selfish.''

John, 41, eventually realised he was ''happier being in love with one person'', and settled down with his now-wife Chrissy, with whom he has daughter Luna, four, and son Miles, two.

He added: ''At a certain point, you just realise you're happier being honest. You're happier being faithful and being in love with one person.

''At a certain point, I just decided that person was Chrissy. I decided I wasn't gonna mess with somebody else anymore.''

And although Chrissy was the one to stop John from being unfaithful, he admitted the couple were ''both seeing other people'' when they met and fell in love.

Speaking to Dax Shepard on his 'Armchair Expert' podcast, John said: ''We were both seeing other people at the time. There was kind of a looseness at the very beginning but we fell in love not long after that.

''It's so much easier, your whole life is lighter. Your mind is freer, everything is better.

''Chrissy has 12 million Twitter followers. If I were to do anything, it would be career suicide. It would be terrible.''