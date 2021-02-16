John Legend has "considered" starting his own fashion line.

The 42-year-old singer - who has a penchant for suave fitted suits - hasn't found the time to branch out with his own clothing range yet, but hasn't ruled it out if the "right collaboration" comes along.

Asked if he wants to have his own apparel line one day, John told WWD.con: "I’ve always considered it but I’ve been so busy doing other things, it hasn’t been the first priority…yet. "Again, I love collaborating with other artists and I see fashion as an art form. I don’t claim to be an artist in that sense, but I do have my own taste and my own sensibility and if the right collaboration came along, I would be interested."

The 'All of Me' hitmaker is set to launch his first men's shoe collection with Sperry later this year, and has loved getting to interact more with the fashion world.

He explained: "I’ve always had an interest in fashion — it’s part of my job in some ways — but it’s also been something I’ve taken a lot more interest in as I’ve developed in my career as an artist. There’s just so much interaction with the fashion community and I have so much respect for what they do. So when Sperry offered me the opportunity to collaborate and try to bring our worlds together, I thought it was a great idea and a great way to build our partnership."

Elsewhere, the father-of-two insisted both himself and his 35-year-old model wife, Chrissy Teigen - with whom he has Luna, four, and Miles, two - love "expressing" themselves "through fashion" and working with designers on their looks.

Asked who the biggest fashionista in their relationship is, he replied: "I think we both love fashion. We both see it as a way to express ourselves and collaborate with really great artists. Expression is really the best word because it says, 'This is who I want to present to the world today.' Fashion is a cool part of our lives and we enjoy collaborating with great designers and expressing ourselves through fashion."