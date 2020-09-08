John Legend is working on a sitcom based on his high school years.

The 'All of Me' hitmaker has revealed his plans to adapt his own life experiences into a television comedy, and he admitted skipping ahead left him in an unusual situation.

He told 'Extra': ''I grew up in the church. I was skipped a couple of grades, so by the time I got to high school, my first public high school experience was as a 12 year old when most of my peers were 14.

''There's a lot of comedy in my childhood, in my teenage years - so we're gonna try and mine that for a sitcom.

''We're developing it right now, and we're excited for it.''

The 41-year-old singer also admitted his wife Chrissy Teigen - with whom he has children Luna, four, and two-year-old Miles - brings a touch of humour to his home life.

Joking about her filming him in the shower with a well-placed hand ensuring his bottom wasn't revealed to her social media fans, he quipped: ''I don't know how effective it was.

''Interesting thing about being with someone who's so funny in your life is that you end up being the butt of the joke - no pun intended.''

John is clearly loved up with Chrissy, 34, and her hilarious antics, and he admitted her attitude towards life has rubbed off on him.

He added: ''I think she made me more fun, more cool. She's improved my life in many ways.''

John and Chrissy are currently expecting their third child, and she recently revealed she had Botox to relieve her pregnancy headaches.

She tweeted: ''I get really really bad pregnancy headaches.

''Was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox along with a crazy combo of beta blocker shots and radio wave frequency something something doctor terms. anyhow man it's just so bad but I see the light finally ... Jaw Botox for my grinding was a MUST for my regular headaches.

''You can also do behind the brow for migraines. Life changing ... Yeah if you have the means to go to a neurologist instead of cosmetic it's a lot better and safer because they talk to your OB. (sic)''