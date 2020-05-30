John Legend and Kanye West still haven't reconciled following their disagreement about US president Donald Trump in 2018.
The former friends fell out two years ago over tweets Kanye made in which he publicly voiced his support for the controversial figurehead, which prompted John to send him a text message where he told his pal he was too powerful and influential to offer Trump support and asked him to reconsider.
Later, the 'All of Me' singer, 41, said he was disappointed in Kanye's vocal support of Trump, and whilst he wasn't going to ''disown'' the rapper, he claimed the pair were ''never the closest of friends''.
And now, John says he still wouldn't consider Kanye a close friend, but insisted the drifting of their friendship is ''just part of the natural cycle of life''.
He said: ''I don't think we're less friends because of the Trump thing. I just think we're doing our own thing. He's up in Wyoming. I'm here in LA. We've both got growing families and I no longer have a formal business relationship with him as an artist, so I think it's just part of the natural cycle of life. But obviously we disagreed on the Trump thing and we still do apparently.''
Prior to their disagreement, the pair had ''never talked about politics'' together, but John says even without their differing views, they would still be in ''different places'' in their lives.
He added: ''But what I've always said is, we never talked about politics before. It was never a part of our interaction. Our interaction was almost always about creativity and music. He's also in a different place musically. He's doing gospel music. That's what he's focused on right now, designing his clothes, so we're in different places.''
Currently, 42-year-old Kanye is leading weekly Christian ceremonies called Sunday Service, and John has said he would be interested in attending, but hasn't yet.
Speaking to Times magazine, he said: ''I would like to go, and I felt like I probably would end up going, but it just never happened, and now he's up in Wyoming ...''
