John Legend has revealed he has a vast collection of robes just like his wife Chrissy Teigen and she gets him a new one every birthday and Christmas.
John Legend is a lover of robes just like his wife Chrissy Teigen.
The 'All of Me' hitmaker has revealed his quarantine staple has been a cosy dressing gown and admitted his 34-year-old model spouse's love of robes brushed off on him, as she gets him a new one every birthday and Christmas.
He said: "Actually, I wear a lot of robes too.
"I'm known to wear quite a few robes myself. Usually Chrissy will buy me a new robe for every holiday or as a birthday gift or something. My birthday is right around the holidays, so it all kind of melds together. So she usually gets me robes for my birthday. And I love wearing those around the house. Tom Ford make some really good ones that I wear."
The 41-year-old singer - who is a Global Ambassador for the brand Sperry - admitted he's never looked up to anyone for style inspiration, but loves a good designer piece from the likes of Alexander McQueen and Gucci.
He said: "I never have a good answer when asked whose style I admire because I never really look to anybody else for fashion inspiration.
"I think, more than anything, I'm always intrigued and excited to see what the great designers are doing."
John added to PEOPLE: "You can tell which ones I like by which ones I end up wearing a lot.
"So I've worn a lot of Alexander McQueen, for instance. And a lot of Paul Smith and a lot of Gucci over the years. And there's some young designers I've worked with like Richfresh. And so more than anything, I don't really care that much about what other celebrities are wearing. I look to what the great designers are making and try to find what fits my own personal style and taste based on that.”
