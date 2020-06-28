John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's kids are spoiling their sex life.

The 41-year-old singer - who has Luna, four, and Miles, two, with his wife - admitted the message of his new song 'You Move, I Move' isn't always the ''best strategy'' for intimacy in his household because they have to fit things in around their children's schedules.

Speaking about the track, he told Heat magazine: ''It's a slow cooker. I think it's cool musically.

''It's a very seductive way of making a track come together, letting it build slowly to a crescendo. And yeah, it can be sexy if you do it right.

''That song is kind of exploring the idea of taking your time with the one you love. I don't think that's always the best strategy, but sometimes it's a good strategy. It depends how much time we have until the kids wake up.''

The 'All of Me' hitmaker's wife is a big fan of his ''sexy'' new album, 'Bigger Love'.

He said: ''The album is sexy, fun and optimistic. That's the vibe I was in. Chrissy likes it a lot, you know. There are a lot of songs about having fun with your partner. ''

John recently joked the album features a ''baby-making section'', and he insisted people probably have more time on their hands because of the coronavirus ''lockdown''.

He said: ''This is the baby-making section of the album ... you're on lockdown, you've got time.''

Asked what songs he puts on when he's cuddling up next to Chrissy, he admitted he's happy to listen to some Marvin Gaye tunes - but he hopes people will give his own record a spin too.

He added: ''Marvin Gaye always works if you need some music for that moment, but hopefully you will listen to some of 'Bigger Love' as well.''