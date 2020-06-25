John Legend says his four-year-old daughter is his ''best friend''.

The 'All of Me' hitmaker has Luna, four, and Miles, two, with his wife Chrissy Teigen, and has said he loves spending time with his daughter because she's ''fun to be around'' and already has ''good verbal skills'' to communicate with him.

Speaking to Radio.com's Frank Ski, he said: ''My daughter is so wonderful; I have so much fun hanging out with her.

''She's our firstborn, and my family's full of boys too - there's three boys and one girl in my immediate family - and then a lot of my uncles and aunts have mostly boys too, so it's a boy-heavy family. So we weren't used to having a lot of young girls in the family, but my daughter is so funny and smart and she's just got good verbal skills - she's just fun to be around.

''And I spend a lot of time with her and I enjoy her so much, so if you're lucky, your daughter will be like mine and you guys will be best friends.''

John has been able to spend more time with Luna and Miles in recent months as the coronavirus pandemic means he's been unable to head out on tour, and he recently said his kids have loved having him at home.

The 41-year-old musician has been having regular ''dance parties'' with his children where they test out some of his brand new material, and admitted bonding with them over the last few months has been ''so good for their development''.

He explained: ''At home we have dance parties after dinner. We have the kids' favourite Disney songs and pop songs but we listen to Daddy's music too.

''They are one of my focus groups. I wrote 'I Do' with Charlie Puth and it is their favourite song.

''In lockdown we've been spending so much time with my kids and they have really enjoyed that.

''It's so good for their development with the age they're at. They have never seen me so much.''