John Krasinski ''lied'' about stealing the iconic Dunder Mifflin sign from 'The Office' set.

The 40-year-old actor - who played Jim Halpert on the show - walked away with the sign, which the characters filmed talking heads to, at the end of filming but pretended he didn't know where it was after showrunner Greg Daniels admitted he'd wanted it for himself.

John recalled: ''Literally, my brain exploded and I went, 'That sucks, man. Whoever did that, that sucks.'

''I lied to my dad! I lied to my TV creator! It was the worst heist of all time.''

The 'Quiet Place' star also shocked his co-stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey when he revealed he also has the green teapot which his character gave to Jenna's alter ego Pam Beesly in the second series.

Speaking on the actresses' 'Office Ladies' podcast, he said: ''[Prop master] Phil Shea is the reason I have anything.

''He sent me a box years, like three or four years later of my bag -- yeah, my satchel -- my nameplate, and the teapot, bro.''

The women exclaimed: ''You have the teapot!''

Angela added: ''We have been wondering who has the teapot!''

Shocked, John replied: ''Oh man, I thought you knew that.''

The show's prop master also helped Angela - who played Angela Martin - get the souvenir she had wanted as she was ''really heartbroken'' when producers told her she couldn't have the watercolor of Dunder Mifflin that her character painted because it was slated to be catalogued and stored by NBC.

She recalled: ''I was really heartbroken. That was really the one thing I wanted...

''As I was leaving, Phil Shea ran up to me and he said, 'Here, you should have this. I made a colour photo of this. They'll never know.' ''