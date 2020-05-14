John Krasinski ''lied'' about stealing the iconic Dunder Mifflin sign from 'The Office' set because showrunner Greg Daniels took him by surprise when he said he'd wanted to take it home.
John Krasinski ''lied'' about stealing the iconic Dunder Mifflin sign from 'The Office' set.
The 40-year-old actor - who played Jim Halpert on the show - walked away with the sign, which the characters filmed talking heads to, at the end of filming but pretended he didn't know where it was after showrunner Greg Daniels admitted he'd wanted it for himself.
John recalled: ''Literally, my brain exploded and I went, 'That sucks, man. Whoever did that, that sucks.'
''I lied to my dad! I lied to my TV creator! It was the worst heist of all time.''
The 'Quiet Place' star also shocked his co-stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey when he revealed he also has the green teapot which his character gave to Jenna's alter ego Pam Beesly in the second series.
Speaking on the actresses' 'Office Ladies' podcast, he said: ''[Prop master] Phil Shea is the reason I have anything.
''He sent me a box years, like three or four years later of my bag -- yeah, my satchel -- my nameplate, and the teapot, bro.''
The women exclaimed: ''You have the teapot!''
Angela added: ''We have been wondering who has the teapot!''
Shocked, John replied: ''Oh man, I thought you knew that.''
The show's prop master also helped Angela - who played Angela Martin - get the souvenir she had wanted as she was ''really heartbroken'' when producers told her she couldn't have the watercolor of Dunder Mifflin that her character painted because it was slated to be catalogued and stored by NBC.
She recalled: ''I was really heartbroken. That was really the one thing I wanted...
''As I was leaving, Phil Shea ran up to me and he said, 'Here, you should have this. I made a colour photo of this. They'll never know.' ''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
It's the summer of 1967 and the city of Detroit, Michigan is in the midst...
Don and Sally Hollars' family are all grown up and they live alone. They have...
Not the subtlest director working in Hollywood, Michael Bay brings his surging machismo to this...
In this featurette, we get to meet some of the real life heroes 13 Hours:...
Being a security contractor stationed in Benghazi is a job that most people would not...
Benghazi, Libya has become out-of-control, with Islamic extremists terrorising the state with multiple bomb attacks....