Hollywood star John Krasinski has admitted he found it ''frustrating'' having to edit out his own voice from 'A Quiet Place 2'.
John Krasinski found it ''frustrating'' having to edit out his own voice from 'A Quiet Place 2'.
The 40-year-old star has stepped behind the camera again for the horror sequel and while he admitted that having very little dialogue had benefits when it came to communicating with the cast, it also caused him issues in post-production.
He told Total Film magazine: ''You can talk your actors through things in a way that certainly you can't in other movies.
''That said, one of the things in the edit that's the most frustrating to me is editing out my voice going, 'Great! Good job! Do more of this!'''
John - who appeared in the first movie in the horror saga but was killed off - explained how the sequel deals with the consequences of loss, and he thinks a lot of parents will be able to relate to it.
He said: ''This movie is very much about loss and how you deal with loss. It's about that promise you make to your kids - 'If you stay with me, you'll be safe' - and the inevitability of that promise being broken.
''Every parent knows that one day, your children will have to go out in the world without you.''
The film's release was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic but John's wife, the movie's star Emily Blunt, thinks it couldn't be even more timely now.
She said: ''If the first one was about parenthood and the unity that a family can have, the second one explores the idea of a fractured sense of community.
''I think we're all feeling this in the world right now. This is that, magnified.''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
It's the summer of 1967 and the city of Detroit, Michigan is in the midst...
Don and Sally Hollars' family are all grown up and they live alone. They have...
Not the subtlest director working in Hollywood, Michael Bay brings his surging machismo to this...
In this featurette, we get to meet some of the real life heroes 13 Hours:...
Being a security contractor stationed in Benghazi is a job that most people would not...
Benghazi, Libya has become out-of-control, with Islamic extremists terrorising the state with multiple bomb attacks....