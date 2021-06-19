Hollywood star John Krasinski has discussed his personal approach to filmmaking.
John Krasinski thinks being "emotionally manipulative" is key to screenwriting.
The 41-year-old star directed, co-produced, and wrote 'A Quiet Place Part II', and John relishes the chance to toy with the emotions of fans.
Speaking about some of the subtle hints in his films, he told Empire: "If you hammer people on the head and they see it coming, then they're gonna be looking for it. But if you subconsciously incept them - as Chris Nolan has taught us - if you can incept them ... then that's the most fun.
"And yeah, it's slightly emotionally manipulative because I'm definitely setting you up just to rip your heart out later, but it's my favourite part of film-making."
Last month, meanwhile, John joked he put his marriage "on the line" while shooting 'A Quiet Place Part II'.
The Hollywood star's wife Emily Blunt could barely believe what he was asking her to do on the set of their movie.
Speaking about one particular driving stunt, he shared: "Emily's [stunt] is so real. I think I put my marriage on the line when I put her in the car. That's true.
"Like when I was explaining to her on set all the things that were going to happen and I said, ‘You're going to hit this stunt man, that car is going to come three feet from you and then this bus is actually going to clock at 40 miles an hour,' her face fell and she went, ‘But not really.’ And I went, ‘No, no, the bus is coming at you at 40 miles.’
"That's a real bus, and that bus hits that car and all that is totally real."
Fans went crazy for Billie Eilish pre-sale tickets.
These garage punk girls have broken the internet.
Radiohead's third studio album, OK Computer, arrived towards the end of the millennium and the end of Brit-Pop proper, but heralded the start of the...
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
These musicians are the ones bringing queer identity to the forefront of music in the 2020s.
The pop-punk revival is here, and it's all Travis Barker's fault.
Nothing reflects the ethos of European football than We Are The People.
It's the summer of 1967 and the city of Detroit, Michigan is in the midst...
Don and Sally Hollars' family are all grown up and they live alone. They have...
Not the subtlest director working in Hollywood, Michael Bay brings his surging machismo to this...
In this featurette, we get to meet some of the real life heroes 13 Hours:...
Being a security contractor stationed in Benghazi is a job that most people would not...
Benghazi, Libya has become out-of-control, with Islamic extremists terrorising the state with multiple bomb attacks....