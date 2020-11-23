'Four Weddings and a Funeral' has been voted Britain's most rewatchable film.

The 1994 rom-com topped the Google Pixel poll with 49 per cent describing it as their favourite film to sit down and watch again. The movie saw off competition from 'Skyfall', 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban', 'Monty Python's Life of Brian' and 'Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit.'

To celebrate, John Hannah and Simon Callow – who played couple Matthew and Gareth in the film – put 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' on a unique Google Map at London's Southbank.

A human-sized Google Maps pin was placed where the iconic 'I Think I Love You' scene took place as Charles (Hugh Grant) professes his love to Carrie (Andie MacDowell).

The map is a clue to one of the many locations that the nation can discover in order to download the most rewatchable film as part of 'Google Pixel presents Mobile Cinema', which begins on November 25.

John, 58, said: "It gives me a warm fuzzy glow to know that 'Four Weddings' is still making so many people laugh, it's been a long time since we first made the world laugh (and cry) and this year in particular, we could all use a laugh – anytime, anywhere."

Simon, 71, added: "Of all the over hundred films that I've appeared in, 'Four Weddings' is the one that has moved and amused and delighted the most people.

"It has that quality that can never be engineered: chemistry. Every element, the writing, the acting, the direction, the shooting, the music feeds into every other element. And it generates another rare commodity – joy. No wonder people reach for it on a gloomy afternoon or during a pandemic. It reminds you how good life can be."

Richard Curtis, creator of 'Four Weddings and a Funeral', added: "At a time when many of us are turning to old favourites to cheer us up, I'm delighted that 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' has turned up at the top of the list as the most re-watched film.

"When we made it we weren't sure anyone would want to watch it ONCE, let alone re-watch it time and time again."

Google Pixel 5 top five rewatchable British films:

1. Four Weddings and a Funeral (49 per cent)

2. Skyfall (37 per cent)

3. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (33 per cent)

4. Monty Python’s Life of Brian (26 per cent)

5. Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (24 per cent)