John Grant, "disturbed" by the latest events in US, has surprised us all with a new song and video, 'The Only Baby'. John's first release since he collaborated with Whyte Horses on 2019's 'Hard Times' is an epic near ten minute out pouring of emotion, frustration, outrage and disbelief.
To announce the release of Grant's latest song and video John explained, "Hello all you Dear Ones, I’ve been so disturbed to see how things are progressing in the U.S. and the world, I wanted to share this song which I wrote and recorded last summer. Seems like a good time. I feel so much rage and yes, hatred towards the gaslighters, the bullies, the narcissists, the sociopaths and psychopaths, the Christian Fascist Right and of course T**** and all those who enable him and continue to do so all in the name of Jesus and/or Hitler. I know I have to figure out a way to stay calm and continue to resist the onslaught of lies without being dissolved from the inside out by my own rage and the hatred I feel towards these people who scream at the top of their lungs that we do not hear what we hear or see what we see. Yes, I’ve heard of Yoga, I’ll look into it".
To coincide with the last day of Trump's presidency Bella Union premiered the largely animated video for John's heartfelt song. Former Czars man Grant is clearly not a fan of the out going POTUS as he sings, "That thing in the White House is beholden to a deity", "Imaginary numbers dance like Vegas showgirls in his head".
'The Only Baby' is stark and frank in equal measure as Grant pours scorn on Trump and his administration through his biting lyrics. It's great to have him back releasing new material, and it's great to have his thoughts put to song as he so eloquently does.
