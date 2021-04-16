John Corbett got to keep every item of clothing he wore on 'Sex and the City', including the "tighty whites".

The 59-year-old actor has just confirmed he will be reprising his role as Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) well-dresssed love interest Aidan Shaw in the upcoming reboot, 'And Just Like That...'.

And he's revealed he held onto his alter ego's entire wardrobe and still wears his $700 Prada shoes.

He said even "down to the Calvin Klein tighty whities whenever I was in a bathroom scene with Carrie [Bradshaw]."

John also has the "white shirt from the episode where Aidan says 'You broke my heart!,' after Carrie tells him she wants to get back together."

He told Glamour: "I got everything, and this was expensive stuff! The shoes that I wore were Prada and $700 and I still wear those."

Sarah Jessica, 56, previously revealed that she still has "probably 95 per cent" of Carrie's designer clobber.

She said: "I have it all. I don't touch it or wear it but all of that is really meaningful."

The 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' star has claimed he'll appear in "a few" episodes of the hotly-awaited HBO Max limited series 'And Just Like That...'.

He told the New York Post's Page Six column: “I’m going to do the show.

“I think I might be in quite a few.

“I like all those people, they’ve been very nice to me."

Also confirmed to return for the reboot are Carrie's girlfriends, Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis).

However, Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) will not appear after being locked in a feud with Sarah Jessica for some time.

Also not returning is Carrie's husband Mr. Big played by Chris North.

And Miranda's partner Steve Brady is not expected to appear, though David Eigenberg hasn't ruled out a return.

He said: "It’s a strange thing, but we’ll see … if it can work out, we may be going down that road."