A sequel to the buddy comedy 'Vacation Friends' is in the works after the successful release of the movie last week.
A 'Vacation Friends' sequel is in development.
20th Century Studios have announced a follow-up to the comedy flick is in the works and it will be titled 'Honeymoon Friends'.
The movie was released on the streaming service Hulu last week and stars John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji and Meredith Hagner.
The plot centres on the straight-laced couple Marcus (Howery) and Emily (Orji) who set off to Mexico for a romantic holiday. However, things go awry when they make friends with the thrill-seeking Ron (Cena) and Kyla (Hagner) with the group embarking on a whirlwind bonding adventure during their week away.
But when it's time to go home, the relationship turns awkward as Ron and Kyla aren't ready for the vacation friendship to end.
'Vacation Friends' was directed by Clay Tarver and he penned the script with Tom Mullen, Tim Mullen, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. Todd Garner and Timothy M. Bourne produced the flick.
The movie's main cast members, as well as Tarver and Garner, are all expected to return for the sequel.
John recently explained how starring in a comedy movie could relate to his career in WWE.
The 44-year-old star said: "I also love the correlation that comedy, especially stand-up comedy, has to the world of WWE, but in WWE, we can't really be on our craft all time because it involves having a ring and doing our stuff.
"Comedians always seem to be in it and always seem to be like, 'Oh, well maybe that could be a bit.' I really like to see that process and hear about that journey, and it was really fun getting Rel's perspective on all that."
Who is on your must-see list this year?
The baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album is suing for sexual exploitation.
The unlikely pairing of the The Screamin' Ab Dabs singer Alison Moyet with "pretty boy" pop pioneer Vince Clarke may have been something of an...
Fans are doing their own investigation into Bob Dylan sex abuse claims.
Left-field alternative pop didn't really get any better than 'Beautiful Freak' in 1996 and arguably it's rarely been bettered since.
London based Australian artist Nick Kingswell says that he "can't wait to share [his] new songs in a live setting with real humans" now that lockdown...
Happier Than Ever is one of the most highly anticipated album releases of the year, which puts an awful lot of pressure on a woman who’s faced more...
The idea of children become functioning adults is often a terrifying thought for parents, especially...
Like the 2015 original, this comedy plays merrily with cliches to tell a silly story...
This animated comedy adventure is based on the beloved children's book, which was published in...
It’s part of modern life that divorce and separation is part of many families and...
Ferdinand may be as big and clumsy as any other bull, but despite his startling...
An odd mix of sentimental family warmth and gross-out antics, this comedy doesn't have the...
From their inspired pairing on Saturday Night Live and their hysterical 2008 comedy Baby Mama...
Amy Schumer makes her big screen debut with a script that feels like a much-extended...
Amy enjoys her life in the big city with her comfortable apartment, wacky friends and...
Fred is a 15 year old who lives a happy life in his own little...