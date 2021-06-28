John Cena wants to return to the 'Fast & Furious' franchise.

The 44-year-old star made his debut in the high-speed action series as Jakob Toretto in 'F9' and hopes to play the character again but warned that he is not "high enough" to make the decision.

When asked if fans would be seeing more of Jakob, John told Insider: "I'm a fan. So, I want to say that I would love to see more Jakob."

The former WWE star added: "As the rookie on the squad, I'm not near high enough to make any of those decisions.

"I just really hope that the world enjoys 'F9'. If they enjoy it, maybe I'll get another shot."

John plays the long-lost brother of Vin Diesel's main character Dominic Toretto and explained that he had to keep the part a secret by taking off the Toretto cross whenever he was filming.

He told Digital Spy: "The costumes are the costumes and they can be whatever you needed it to be, but if there was ever a candid with a coffee in my hand and the cross, that's a dead giveaway.

"It's amazing that one piece of jewellery has so much energy and gravity around it. That was the one thing I put on before they said roll and as soon as they said cut, I would take it off, and that was how we kept everything under wraps."

A younger version of John's character is played by Finn Cole and Cena was full of praise for the actor's performance.

He said: "Finn mastered a young Jakob. I'm so glad I didn't have time to corrupt. He did beautifully.

"It was a big role and a lot of expectations on that, and he pretty much filmed 'Fast & Furious 0'. He filmed the prequel (to the series) and did an amazing job."