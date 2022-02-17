John Cena will star in the Warner Bros. live-action/animated movie 'Coyote vs. Acme'.
The 44-year-old actor has boarded the cast of the Warner Bros. live-action/animated hybrid movie.
Dave Green is directing the project with the script penned by Samy Burch based on the Looney Tunes characters and the New Yorker magazine article 'Coyote vs. Acme' by Ian Frazier.
The film follows Wile E. Coyote, who after ACME products fail him constantly in his dogged pursuit of the Roadrunner, decides to hire a lawyer to sue the corporation.
The case pits Wile E. and his lawyer against the ACME company's intimidating former boss (Cena), but a growing friendship between man and cartoon stokes the pair's determination to win.
James Gunn and Chris DeFaria are producing the movie, which is slated for release in July 2023.
Cena worked with James on the HBO Max series 'Peacemaker' after first playing the role in the 2021 superhero movie 'The Suicide Squad' and the show's producer Peter Safran claims that James felt that the WWE star had the potential to "go deeper" as an actor.
He said: "I knew that James wanted to tell that story and that he wanted to really go deep with John on that character.
"And when you watch the series, you realise that his dad was every bit as bad as Bloodsport's was - and in some ways, much worse. That was just a tiny little Easter egg in there, and it all gets unpacked in the series.
"I think he felt with John there was a real untapped acting resource there, and that people will be very surprised to see how deep John can go.
"We knew that he could go there, and there's a real pleasure in bringing that to a wider audience."
