'Halloween' mastermind John Carpenter composed the film's tones of terror at aged 13 during bongo lessons with his father.
John Carpenter was just 13 years old when he create the 'Halloween' score.
The filmmaker behind the iconic horror franchise revealed he came up with the tones of terror as teenager after bongo lessons with his father.
Talking to April Wolfe in an episode of Jess Thorn’s podcast series 'Bullseye' he said: “My father taught me 5/4 time on the bongo. Ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba-ba. That’s the 'Halloween' theme. So from bongo to big screen, that’s what it is.”
Despite the instrument leading to the movie's memorable theme, Carpenter hasn't playing them ever since.
He added: "I haven’t played the bongos since I was 13.”
The score has influenced an entire generation of horror soundtracks, and the composer suggested there's a simple reason for that.
He said: “It’s simple and repetitive and gets under your skin.”
Growing up in a household with classic music honed his creative gene, and he still finds himself returning to classical music when composing.
He revealed: “It’s fun, that’s why I do it. I can’t believe I’ve stumbled on this at this point in my life, It’s like a second career.
“I didn’t expect it. It came out of nowhere and I’m thankful for it. It allows me to keep creating musically which is a whole different process then movies."
The first 'Halloween' film hit the big screen in 1978, and went on to become one of the most successful independent movie of all time
However, Carpenter has said he would rather focus on music then filmmaking at this point.
He explained: “Movies are tough. They’re like being a coal miner. They’re like working underground. It’s rough and tumble and they grind you down. There is so much stress involved.
"You struggle especially if you are a low budget filmmaker. You struggle to get money. But the music just comes easy, naturally.”
The latest tour and festival announcements for September 24th 2021.
Have a spookily musical Halloween this year.
When Brighton based musician Jonny Wildey is not creating sounds under the nom de plume of Alphabets Heaven he's embracing "a more traditional form...
Courtney Love went from Faith No More to Pagan Babies before roles in Sid And Nancy and Straight To Hell propelled her forward to form her seminal...
Returning with their first new song in five years, Placebo have just dropped ‘Beautiful James’ as the first taster of their forthcoming album.
Tour and festival announcements for September 17th 2021.
The Cheshire four-piece unveil a new politically-charged single entitled Show & Tell.
Kristen is a young and beautiful girl who's just been institutionalised in a hospital for...