John Carpenter plans to release 'Lost Themes III: Alive After Death' in February.

The upcoming record will be the 72-year-old composer's first album of non-soundtrack music in nearly five years.

John has reunited with Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies to develop the new record, which is out on February 5, and he's explained how their creative process works.

He shared: "We begin with a theme, a bass line, a pad, something that sounds good and will lead us to the next layer.

"We then just keep adding on from there. We understand each other's strengths and weaknesses, how to communicate without words, and the process is easier now than it was in the beginning. We’ve matured."

John has also created a string of much-loved movies during his career, including 'Halloween' and 'Escape from New York'.

However, the acclaimed filmmaker doubts he would have enjoyed the same success or been given the same opportunities if he was an up-and-coming director in 2020.

He previously explained: "It was such a different time back then and the kind of movies were different. I started when you could actually make an exploitation film, a low-budget exploitation movie and get it into theatres. Nowadays it’s so ridiculously expensive. Could I succeed if I started today? Probably not. I’d be rejected."

Asked how he feels about people remaking his movies, he said: "I love it, if they are going to pay me money. If they pay me, it’s wonderful. If they don’t pay me, I don’t care. I think it’s unfair if they don’t pay me."