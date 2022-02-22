John Carpenter has revealed that he is keen to make a sequel to his 1982 horror movie 'The Thing'.
John Carpenter wants to make a sequel to 'The Thing'.
The horror legend has revealed that he would like to make a follow-up to the 1982 movie, which tells the story of a group of American researchers in Antarctica who are assimilated by an extra-terrestrial parasite.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, John said: "I would like to do a sequel to 'The Thing', or a continuation, something like that. But I don't know. See? There are a lot of things in this world I don't know."
John co-created the slasher franchise 'Halloween' with Debra Hill and is delighted about the enduring popularity of the series – with the latest movie 'Halloween Kills' released only last year.
The 74-year-old director, who helmed the original 1978 'Halloween' film, said: "I feel fabulous about it. It is also fabulous when I look up from my perch on my couch and a check arrives in the mail. I feel extremely happy."
John also claims that there can never be too much gore in a horror film, citing the recent 'Halloween Kills' as an example of a brutal movie that was well-received by audiences.
He said: "Anything goes. To each their own. 'Halloween Kills', the second installment in this modern trilogy, was extremely gory. But it worked with the audiences. They loved it. Go figure."
Carpenter has composed the scores for the recent 'Halloween' movies and previously described 'Halloween Kills' as the "ultimate slasher" film.
John said: "It's the ultimate slasher. I mean, there's nothing more than this one. Wow! Man."
Unlike the Sue Gray report into alleged law breaking at Number 10, our five favourite forthcoming albums in February all have a confirmed date to be...
Less than two years after she graduated from the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology, Adele cemented her arrival on the music scene with her...
Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday, in Dallas, Texas, sadly passed away on the 20th January at the age of 74.
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
Kristen is a young and beautiful girl who's just been institutionalised in a hospital for...