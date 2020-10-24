John Boyega would return to the ‘Star Wars’ franchise in an animated feature, after previously saying he was done playing Finn.
John Boyega would return to the ‘Star Wars’ franchise in an animated feature.
The 28-year-old actor has been vocal about not returning to the iconic sci-fi franchise after playing Finn in the most recent mainline trilogy, but has said he could be persuaded to play the character one more time in an animated project, because he would be able to record his voice lines from home.
When asked if he’d go back to the role if it was animated, he said: “Animated? Yeah that would be cool. You could do it all from home.”
John also addressed the leaked script for Colin Trevorrow’s scrapped ‘Star Wars’ film, which was supposed to end the trilogy with Finn becoming a revolutionary and leading a class rebellion along with Rose on the galactic capital planet of Coruscant.
The actor thinks Colin’s script “would have been dope”, after he saw concept art for the axed movie which looked “sick”.
Speaking to Yahoo, he added: “I think Colin Trevorrow was going to tell that story. The concept art in the ‘Star Wars’ book has that image of Finn with the blue flag, and you have the AT-ATs lined up with tribal marks, and the stormtroopers take off their helmets. That would have been sick. That would have been dope, hands down.”
Meanwhile, John previously insisted he had “moved on” from playing Finn, after one fan expressed their hopes for another ‘Star Wars’ film featuring the much loved character.
He told them on Instagram in July: “lol no thank you. I’ve moved on. (sic)”
And when the fan said he had “got those Disney bucks and dipped”, John added: “nope. Not into playing one role for too long. I have more to offer than that. That’s all. (sic)”
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.
The monstrous alien bioweapon Kaiju returns in the forthcoming sequel to 'Pacific Rim', and a...
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
After The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal reteam to...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
By trying to include an entire acclaimed novel on-screen, first-time filmmaker Biyi Bandele waters down...
Why would aliens invade a housing estate in south London? That's the question a gang...