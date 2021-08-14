John Boyega has revealed that he wants to star in a period drama after watching the Netflix series 'Bridgerton'.
John Boyega wants to star in a period drama.
The 29-year-old actor has revealed that he is keen to make a move into the genre after watching the hit Netflix series 'Bridgerton' and feels that he has "a future" in period pieces.
John told Entertainment Tonight: "I think it might not be that show, but I think I definitely have a future in wearing high boots and hats, and speaking more of a pronounced pronunciation. That is definitely in my future."
The star revealed that he has the necessary horse riding skills after learning how to do so for his role as Finn in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'.
John explained: "I am a horse rider too so, c'mon man, specifically for 'The Rise of Skywalker' because those horses that we rode at the end, we needed to learn. So, you know, some horse riding, a little bit of charm, c'mon!"
Boyega stars in the new movie 'Naked Singularity' as a disillusioned lawyer who teams up with a criminal (Olivia Cooke) to pull off a daring drug heist and wanted to explore what makes people fed up with the system.
The 'Small Axe' star said: "I wanted to play a guy that represented the bridge between the working man and the system in itself, and somebody that actually continues to see people that basically get sent into the meat grinder.
"And that for me really intrigued me. Somebody that's in that system, especially this job specifically as a public defender, and then deciding, 'You know what? The justice system doesn't work for me.' In fact, then believes in the notion that perhaps the justice system is wrong entirely and that's something that made me go, 'Oh, this is interesting.'"
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
Before it plays host to some iconic artists and acts, including Billy Ocean, The Specials, The Kaiser Chiefs and James (Among many others) Dreamland...
The monstrous alien bioweapon Kaiju returns in the forthcoming sequel to 'Pacific Rim', and a...
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
After The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal reteam to...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
By trying to include an entire acclaimed novel on-screen, first-time filmmaker Biyi Bandele waters down...
Why would aliens invade a housing estate in south London? That's the question a gang...