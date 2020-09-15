'Star Wars' actor John Boyega confirmed he has stepped down as a global ambassador for Jo Malone after he was cut out of an advert in China despite conceiving, directing and starring in the original commercial.
John Boyega has stepped down as Jo Malone's global ambassador.
The 28-year-old actor has cut ties with the perfume brand after he was cut out of an advert in China and replaced by Liu Haoran after the ad was recast and reshot, despite conceiving, directing and starring in the original commercial.
In a series of tweets, John said: ''I have decided to step down as Jo Malone's global ambassador. When I joined the brand as their first male global ambassador last year, I created the short film we used to launch the campaign.
''It won the Fragrance Foundation Virtual awards 2020 for Best Media Campaign.
''Their decision to replace my campaign in China by using my concepts and substituting a local brand ambassador for me, without either my consent or prior notice, was wrong.
''The film celebrated my personal story- showcasing my hometown, including my friends and featuring my family.
''While many brands understandably use a variety of global and local ambassadors , dismissively trading out one's culture this way is not something I can condone.
''It's back to back but I assure you this will be dealt with swiftly. I don't have time for nonsense. We press on and strong. Stay blessed people.''
The original version - which was released last year - saw the movie star walking around Peckham, south London, riding a horse, and spending time with his family.
But after being remade for the Chinese market, the original ad's multicultural cast were replaced and it ultimately didn't feature any black cast members.
Jo Malone has now removed the local version of the campaign, and apologised for making a ''mistake''.
In a statement, the company said: ''We deeply apologise for what on our end was a mistake in the local execution of the John Boyega campaign.
''John is a tremendous artist with great personal vision and direction. The concept for the film was based on John's personal experiences and should not have been replicated.''
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
The monstrous alien bioweapon Kaiju returns in the forthcoming sequel to 'Pacific Rim', and a...
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
After The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal reteam to...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
By trying to include an entire acclaimed novel on-screen, first-time filmmaker Biyi Bandele waters down...
Why would aliens invade a housing estate in south London? That's the question a gang...