John Boyega has blasted Jo Malone's decision to cut him out of an advert in China.

The 28-year-old actor has taken to social media to condemn the brand's decision to recast the commercial, which John conceived, directed and starred in.

The London-born star - who has also stepped down as a global ambassador for the company - wrote on Twitter: ''I have decided to step down as Jo Malone's global ambassador. When I joined the brand as their first male global ambassador last year, I created the short film we used to launch the campaign. It won the Fragrance Foundation Virtual awards 2020 for Best Media Campaign.

''Their decision to replace my campaign in China by using my concepts and substituting a local brand ambassador for me, without either my consent or prior notice, was wrong. The film celebrated my personal story- showcasing my hometown, including my friends and featuring my family.

''While many brands understandably use a variety of global and local ambassadors , dismissively trading out one's culture this way is not something I can condone.

''It's back to back but I assure you this will be dealt with swiftly. I don't have time for nonsense. We press on and strong. Stay blessed people [love heart emoji] (sic)''

Meanwhile Jo Malone has apologised for the decision to cut John from the commercial.

The perfume brand has admitted to making a ''mistake'' by recasting the advert, which originally featured the actor walking around Peckham, south London, and spending time with his family.

Jo Malone said in a statement: ''We deeply apologise for what on our end was a mistake in the local execution of the John Boyega campaign.

''John is a tremendous artist with great personal vision and direction. The concept for the film was based on John's personal experiences and should not have been replicated.''