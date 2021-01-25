'Star Wars' actor John Boyega has likened starring in a major movie franchise to being in a "luxury jail".
The 28-year-old actor played the role of Finn in the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy but admits the part left him keen to explore other opportunities.
John said: "Being in a big franchise, it's kind of like luxury jail sometimes for an actor when you want to do something else. Because remember, in a franchise you're working on one character for many years, which can starve your other muscles."
John explained how he jumped at the opportunity when he had the chance to play policeman Leroy Logan in Sir Steve McQueen's anthology series 'Small Axe'.
John told CinemaBlend: "In wanting to be in something where I knew that I'd play a different type of role, a different type of man, and then knowing Steve, we're all part of the same industry so I'd heard about Steve's directing style, I was really really curious and excited to have the opportunity anyway to be a part of it.
"And when it came through I was on the telly like 'this is my moment.'"
John previously suggested he was keen to explore new opportunities in his career.
He said: "At this moment, versatility is like the biggest thing for me right now.
"There are so many people I would really like to explore versatility [with], different roles and different characters.
"This is what I do. I enjoy what I do so to stay in one place could be sometimes hard."
The actor also claimed he'd been "pushed to the side" towards the end of the 'Star Wars' trilogy.
He said: "You get yourself involved in projects and you're not necessarily going to like everything.
"[But] what I would say to Disney is do not bring out a black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It's not good. I'll say it straight up."
