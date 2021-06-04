John Boyega has left the lead role in Jeremy Saulnier's movie 'Rebel Ridge' due to "family reasons".
John Boyega has exited 'Rebel Ridge' due to "family reasons".
Production on the Netflix movie has been paused but it is understood that the streamer is working to find a replacement for Boyega and another actor is expected to be drafted into Jeremy Saulnier's film in the coming days.
A Netflix spokesperson told Deadline: "'Rebel Ridge' is pausing temporarily as we look to re-cast John Boyega who needed to leave the project for family reasons.
"We remain committed to Jeremy Saulnier's extraordinary film and look forward to resuming production. We look forward to continuing our partnership with John Boyega's UpperRoom Productions, in addition to our upcoming film 'They Cloned Tyrone' in which he also stars."
Plot details have been kept under wraps on the movie but it is said to take a similar approach to Saulnier's 2013 flick 'Green Room' by exploring systematic American injustice in the context of action and black humour.
Production began last month in Louisiana having been delayed by over a year due to the pandemic.
AnnaSophia Robb, Emory Cohen, Don Johnson, James Cromwell, James Badge Dale, Zsane Jhe and Al Vicente.
Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed that John will reprise his role as Moses for 'Attack the Block 2'. He will be reunited with Joe Cornish – with the announcement of a sequel coinciding with the tenth anniversary of the original film.
He said: "It's been a decade since 'Attack the Block' was released and so much has changed since then.
"I'm excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London. Moses has remained one of my favourite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honour."
April 2021 may have been one of the coldest in 60 years, but there were still enough hot releases to warm our hearts and fuel our fires.
The monstrous alien bioweapon Kaiju returns in the forthcoming sequel to 'Pacific Rim', and a...
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
After The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal reteam to...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
By trying to include an entire acclaimed novel on-screen, first-time filmmaker Biyi Bandele waters down...
Why would aliens invade a housing estate in south London? That's the question a gang...